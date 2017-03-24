Somaliland: Emiratis Military Base in Berbera agreement Signed
As reports indicate the deal is a joint UAE-Egyptian-USA affair in which regular partner Saudi Arabia is kept off limits
410 water tankers each carrying 11,000 litres to deliver water to Sahil region 15,000 people expected to be given aid- Press statement
As president Silanyo urges the government in Ankara to support drought alleviation and issue visas to Somaliland passport holders
As the Wadani presidential candidate pledges to never have a presidential, legislature o local councils nails term extension extension if the Opposition party wins in the Somaliland elections of December
A new website unveiled by NEC to keep the public informed on polls progress –Press statement